Police issue medical form to assaulted Nyinahin SHS student as investigations continue

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has issued a medical report form to an 18-year-old female student allegedly assaulted by a caretaker of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, as investigations into the incident captured in a viral video continue.
Police say the victim, identified as Patience Chibu, has been referred for medical examination and treatment following the alleged assault at the school’s hostel.
The development comes after the arrest of 39-year-old Eric Buernortey Apaflo, a caretaker at the hostel, who was captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting the student during a confrontation over alleged misconduct.
According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest a misunderstanding arose after the suspect confronted the student and some male students at the hostel, resulting in the alleged assault.
A Police Medical Report Form has since been issued to facilitate the victim’s medical assessment and treatment, while the suspect remains in custody assisting with investigations.
The incident reportedly sparked outrage among some students, leading to tensions at the school before police intervened to restore calm.
The Ashanti Regional Police Command says investigations are ongoing and has urged the public to remain calm and use lawful means to address grievances and disputes.
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