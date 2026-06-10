Police restore calm in Benso after clash involving youth and forestry officials

The Western Central Regional Police Command says calm has been restored in Benso near Tarkwa following a violent disturbance on Sunday, June 7, which left two people injured, including one person who sustained gunshot wounds.

According to a police statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, officers at the Benso Police Station received a report at about 8:20 p.m. that a 22-year-old man, Prosper Kwame Eshun, had allegedly been assaulted by forestry officials at their workers' bungalow.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Eshun had parked his motorcycle near the forestry workers' bungalow while he went to make a purchase nearby.

Upon his return, he noticed that the motorcycle had been moved and sought an explanation from three forestry officials at the scene. The interaction reportedly escalated into a confrontation and later turned physical.

Police investigations have also established that the motorcycle had allegedly been parked in front of the Forestry Commission office, obstructing access to the premises. Forestry officials are said to have moved the motorcycle into the compound after attempts to locate its owner were unsuccessful.

According to information gathered by investigators, a disagreement arose when the owner returned and demanded the release of the motorcycle. The situation reportedly escalated, and the owner later returned with a large group of people.

Witnesses told investigators that the group attacked the Forestry Commission office, damaging vehicles and other property. Some storage facilities were also broken into, and confiscated mining equipment was reportedly taken away during the disturbance.

The police said a second victim, identified as 43-year-old George Adu, sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. Both injured persons are receiving medical treatment.

The Western Central Regional Police Command said the situation is under control and assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order as investigations continue.

Police said they are monitoring developments in the area and working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

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