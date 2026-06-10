Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called on Parliament to revert to the original version of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, arguing that the current legislation is not sufficiently robust to safeguard Ghana’s moral, cultural and family values.
The Council’s position mirrors demands by the Minority in Parliament for the reinstatement of the earlier bill, which they maintain was more comprehensive in addressing LGBTQ-related matters.
The call also comes after the recall of the Bill for broader consultations following its passage by Parliament.
In a statement issued on June 8 and signed by its President, Eric Nyamekye, the Council praised Parliament for prioritising and expediting work on the legislation.
However, it expressed concern that the current version does not adequately reflect the expectations of the Christian community and the wider Ghanaian public.
According to the GPCC, the earlier bill approved by the previous Parliament offered stronger protections for the country’s cultural heritage and family values.
The Council urged lawmakers to adopt that version without delay, insisting that it remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at preserving Ghana’s moral standards, national sovereignty and social well-being.
“It is our humble but firm position that the legislation, in its present state, falls short of the expectations of the Christian community and the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians, and may not be sufficiently robust to protect time-tested family values, our cultural heritage, and the moral fabric of our society,” the statement noted.
Latest Stories
-
NLA staff give management 14 days to resolve grievances or face strike
1 minute
-
Previous gov’t prioritised Agenda 111 over completion of Afari, Sewua Hospitals – Health Committee Chair
2 minutes
-
Stock market jitters remain amid tech fears and renewed Middle East attacks
3 minutes
-
GPCC urges Parliament to restore original Anti-Gay Bill
5 minutes
-
Two women petition Mahama to sack Ashanti Regional Minister over sexually offensive post targeting Akosua Manu
8 minutes
-
SG Ghana reports strong 2025 performance as profit reaches GH¢397m
26 minutes
-
I will never get over watching my home of 13 years burn down
32 minutes
-
Manhunt under way in South Africa after 12 killed in mass shooting in Johannesburg
39 minutes
-
US inflation surges to three-year high of 4.2%
42 minutes
-
Trump says US will hit Iran ‘hard’ again on Wednesday
46 minutes
-
7th Wave FC present 2025/26 season success to sponsors GLICO
1 hour
-
Are evil forces behind your marriage?
1 hour
-
Tafo Zongo hopes new abattoir will transform meat processing
1 hour
-
GWL restores water production after completing repairs at Barekese Plant
1 hour
-
Upper West gets 5 new Metro Mass buses to ease transport challenges
1 hour