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GPCC urges Parliament to restore original Anti-Gay Bill

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  10 June 2026 6:12pm
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The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called on Parliament to revert to the original version of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, arguing that the current legislation is not sufficiently robust to safeguard Ghana’s moral, cultural and family values.

The Council’s position mirrors demands by the Minority in Parliament for the reinstatement of the earlier bill, which they maintain was more comprehensive in addressing LGBTQ-related matters.

The call also comes after the recall of the Bill for broader consultations following its passage by Parliament.

In a statement issued on June 8 and signed by its President, Eric Nyamekye, the Council praised Parliament for prioritising and expediting work on the legislation.

However, it expressed concern that the current version does not adequately reflect the expectations of the Christian community and the wider Ghanaian public.

According to the GPCC, the earlier bill approved by the previous Parliament offered stronger protections for the country’s cultural heritage and family values.

The Council urged lawmakers to adopt that version without delay, insisting that it remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at preserving Ghana’s moral standards, national sovereignty and social well-being.

“It is our humble but firm position that the legislation, in its present state, falls short of the expectations of the Christian community and the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians, and may not be sufficiently robust to protect time-tested family values, our cultural heritage, and the moral fabric of our society,” the statement noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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