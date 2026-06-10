7th Wave FC present 2025/26 season success to sponsors GLICO

Audio By Carbonatix
2025/26 Greater Accra Division Two Middle League season winners, 7th Wave Football Club, were in the offices of GLICO Life Insurance Ghana to present their honours.
7th Wave claimed Division Two Middle League success after beating True Life FC 3-2 on penalties in the final following a goalless draw last week.
The club, on Wednesday, presented their trophy to their sponsors GLICO following the end of the 2025/26 season, where they won their zone in the Division Two before going on to win the GARFA Middle League.
Assistant coach of the club, Nana Amankwah, praised GLICO for their support while lauding the performances of the club.
“It’s been a long season and we are very happy to have accomplished what we have,” he said.
“It’s not been the easiest task in the world but 7th Wave FC have shown that we are a very determined side, a side that doesn’t give up and a side that would always try to get to the top of football and this Middle League gave us the opportunity to show that.
“GLICO coming on board was an extra plus we thought we needed and it has given these two wonderful trophies.”
The Managing Director of GLICO, Andrew Achampong-Kyei, expressed joy over the team’s achievement, highlighting on the importance of their support for the club.
“It’s excellent to see them win these trophies at the end of the season,” he said.
“You want to support and it’s always great to see that your support yields great results. And for 7th Wave to come back with these two trophies, it’s amazing and we say congratulations.”
7th Wave will now turn their attention to competing in the Division One League next season as they eye Premier League promotion.
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