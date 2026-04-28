Crime

Police crackdown on Akatsi robbery: 3 suspects arrested

Source: GNA  
  28 April 2026 10:19pm
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Following recent reported incidents of robbery at Akatsi and its environs, the Special Operations Assistant (SOA) to the IGP conducted targeted operations in the area, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and the retrieval of a cache of weapons.  

On April 21, the SOA team arrested suspects Enoch Adoglo at Gavekope and Cephas Aniwaa, a blacksmith, who is believed to manufacture and supply the suspects with weapons. 

“A third suspect, David Adzinu, was also arrested,” a release copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Sunday. 

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of seven single-barreled rifles, five locally manufactured pistols, one revolver, 64 rounds of ACP ammunition, eleven rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and four rounds of 7.62 x 51 ammunition. 

The others were four live BB cartridges, 18 spent BB cartridges, three mobile phones, and winding tools. 

Further investigations had identified Mensah Kedzi as a key suspect linked to the robberies, including a robbery that took place on April 3, 2026, the release said. 

“He is currently on the run, along with other accomplices, including suspect Akakpo, an ex-convict, and suspect Ageh.” 

Efforts had since been intensified to ensure that all those arrested faced the full rigours of the law, it added. 

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