President Mahama directed urgent energy security measures amid Middle East tensions – John Jinapor

The Government’s push to refine more Ghanaian crude oil locally was partly driven by concerns over potential disruptions in global energy markets arising from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, according to Energy and Green Transition Minister, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor.

The Minister said recent conflicts involving the United States and Iran prompted the government to assess Ghana’s vulnerability to external fuel supply shocks.

He explained that the issue was extensively discussed at the Cabinet level as part of broader efforts to safeguard national energy security.

“During Cabinet deliberations on the matter, His Excellency President Mahama directed urgent measures to strengthen Ghana’s energy security and reduce our exposure to external supply disruptions,” Dr. Jinapor revealed.

He said one of the key interventions identified was the processing of Ghana’s own crude oil through domestic refining facilities.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition responded swiftly to the directive because domestic refining is both an energy security necessity and a critical element of Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda.

The Ministry subsequently initiated discussions with Sentuo Oil Refinery and major upstream partners to facilitate local crude supply arrangements.

“I am pleased to announce that these collaborative efforts have yielded positive results,” the Minister said.

“Through arrangements concluded between Sentuo Oil Refinery and the crude oil offtakers, the refinery will receive approximately one million barrels of Jubilee crude oil for processing.”

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