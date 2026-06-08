Ghana reaffirms commitment to sustainable ocean governance on World Oceans Day

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Emelia Arthur

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting marine resources and advancing sustainable fisheries governance as the world marks World Oceans Day 2026.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, in a statement issued to commemorate the day, underscored the importance of oceans in sustaining livelihoods, ensuring food security, and supporting economic growth.

According to the statement, Emelia Arthur, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, said oceans remained critical to the well-being of millions of people and called for urgent action to protect them from overexploitation, pollution, and climate change.

“Our oceans are the lifeblood of our planet. In Ghana, they provide food security, employment, and cultural heritage for millions. As custodians of these waters, we must act with urgency and responsibility to protect them,” she said.

The Minister reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to transparency, innovation, and resilience in fisheries governance to ensure that marine resources remain available for future generations.

She noted that the Ministry was working with local communities, regional partners, and international organisations to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, strengthen aquaculture development, and improve compliance with conservation measures.

Mrs Arthur highlighted Ghana’s recent declaration of its first Marine Protected Area at Greater Cape Three Points in the Western Region, describing it as a major milestone in efforts to conserve biodiversity, restore fish stocks, and strengthen ocean governance.

She said World Oceans Day served as a reminder that protecting marine ecosystems required collective action from governments, civil society organisations, local communities, and citizens.

The Ministry called on all stakeholders to support efforts aimed at safeguarding the oceans and ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources for present and future generations.

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