South African sprint sensation Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela joins On’s global athlete roster

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On is proud to announce the signing of triple African U18 Champion Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela to its global athlete roster.
The 17-year-old South African sprint sensation, who trains out of the renowned athletics pipeline at Curro Hazeldean under elite coach Thabo Matebedi, joins On’s expanding team of world-class track and field icons.
Manavhela has rapidly established himself as one of the most explosive young sprinters in the world. He turned heads on the global circuit by lowering his personal bests to a blistering 10.14 seconds in the 100m and 20.45 seconds in the 200m. His status as a rising international star was cemented on the continental stage at the 2025 CAA African U18 & U20 Championships, where he claimed three gold medals—sweeping the 100m, 200m, and medley relay titles. With his signature blend of raw speed, deep work ethic, and the infectious positive attitude that earned him the nickname "Smiley," Manavhela represents the future of global track and field.
His journey to the top of the track began with a pivotal transition in his sports career. Initially focusing his talents on rugby, Manavhela made the conscious decision to step away from the pitch to control his own destiny on the straightaway.
"I got into sprinting after a decision to move away from rugby," says Manavhela. "I felt I could make a bigger impact on the track, so I took a chance on running. What started as a choice has turned into a passion for pushing my limits and seeing how far I can go in the sport."
In partnering with On, Manavhela joins a brand that mirrors his forward-looking, progress-obsessed mentality. On's commitment to premium, innovation-led performance gear aligns perfectly with his professional trajectory.
"I chose On because it feels like a brand that matches where I’m going, not just where I am," explains Manavhela. "It’s innovative, performance-driven, and focused on progress. I want to be part of something that pushes boundaries in sport, and On represents that mindset for me."
Athlete Manager at On, Silja Mühlebach, shared the sentiment, recognizing that Manavhela embodies the exact blend of elite talent, disciplined time management, and human spirit the brand looks for: "Mukona's explosive speed and his triple continental titles speak volumes about his natural talent, but it is his intentional mindset that makes him an extraordinary addition to the On family," says Silja Mühlebach, Athlete Manager at On. "His journey of choosing his own path, overcoming adversity on the track, and dedicating himself to relentless progress aligns perfectly with our ethos. We are thrilled to welcome 'Smiley' to the team and to support his aspirations."
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