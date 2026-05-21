Sportswear brand On introduces OAC Sprint, its first professional sprint team

OAC Sprint (from left: Benjamin Azamati, Coach John Bolton, Johnny Brackins, Coach Harrison Smith, Samirah Moody, Max Thomas)

Swiss performance brand On unveiled a cornerstone of its strategic expansion into the Sprint discipline with the launch of the On Athletics Club (OAC) Sprint team.

Based in Los Angeles, this new elite squad is built to compete on the sport's biggest stages and spark the cultural conversation with a young, diverse global audience.

This launch represents the next evolution of On’s successful team ecosystem, the On Athletics Club (OAC). The OAC is built on a unique model: a global ecosystem of teams united by a powerful shared philosophy that puts teamwork at the center of everything. It is On’s engine for redefining what's possible in running – both by winning on the world's biggest stages and by turning those elite insights into performance technology for every customer. Applying the same team-first philosophy that has brought world titles and Olympic medals to its OAC distance program, On now introduces OAC Sprint to make its mark on global short-distance track.

"Sprinting is the ultimate expression of human potential, and with the OAC Sprint team, we are pouring our belief into that pursuit," says On Founder Olivier Bernhard. "Our dream goes far beyond the podium. By applying our proven OAC philosophy, we believe that the right team and community can not only compete for medals, but also inspire a new generation and help shape the culture of the sport for years to come."

Strategically based in the greater Los Angeles area – a global hub of sport and culture and host city of athletics’ biggest stage in 2028 – the OAC Sprint team will be led by the highly respected coach John Bolton (JB), supported by sport scientist and strength & conditioning coach Harrison Smith. JB brings a wealth of experience from coaching junior college to his role as Assistant Sprints Coach at the University of Southern California (USC). Bolton's impressive track record includes developing world-class talent, having guided athletes to the Olympic podium and multiple World Championship finals.

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That legacy continues with the new OAC Sprint roster. Ghanaian Olympian and two-time African Games medalist Benjamin Azamati reunites with Coach Bolton to anchor the new team. He is joined by a powerhouse of American NCAA talent, including reigning NCAA 100m Champion Samirah Moody and the 100m runner-up, Max Thomas, who both bring sub-11 and sub-10 second speed, respectively. The team's range is further showcased by 6-time NCAA All-American Johnny Brackins, an elite talent in the 110m and 400m hurdles

"I'm incredibly excited to be a part of building something truly different with OAC Sprint," says Coach John "JB" Bolton. "We have brought together a group of exceptional founding athletes who not only have world-class potential, but also share a desire to build a team culture with a real purpose. This is the foundation. Our mission is to win on the biggest stages while creating a team environment that inspires the next generation. This is a vision we are committed to building on for years to come."

OAC Sprint Founding Member Athletes:

Benjamin Azamati (GHA)

​100m & 200m

2x African Games Medalist (4x100m Relay)

​Olympian (Tokyo 2021, Paris 2024)

​World Championships Participant (2019, 2022, 2025)

​100m Personal Best: 9.90s

Johnny Brackins (USA)

​110mH & 400mH

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​6x NCAA All-American (Hurdles & Long Jump)

​World U20 Championships Bronze Medalist (Long Jump)

​400mH Personal Best: 49.04s

​60mH Personal Best: 7.43

Samirah Moody (USA)

​60m, 100m & 200m

NCAA Outdoor Champion (100m, 2025)

​100m Personal Best: 10.93s

​200m Personal Best: 22.50s

Max Thomas (USA)

​100m & 200m

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​Runner-up NCAA Championships (100m, 2025)

​100m Personal Best: 9.90s

​200m Personal Best: 19.98s

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.