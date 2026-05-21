Lands Ministry investigates alleged involvement of National Security operatives in galamsey

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has constituted a fact-finding team to investigate allegations linking some purported National Security operatives to illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, in parts of the country.

The move follows the arrest of four armed illegal miners at Dominase on Wednesday, 20 May, during an operation targeting unlawful mining activities along the River Ankobra.

According to reports, the suspects, during interrogation, claimed they were acting under the direction of individuals identified as “Ras”, “Mambo” and “Nana Teku”, whom they alleged were National Security operatives based in Prestea.

The spokesperson for the Lands Ministry, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, said the investigation was prompted by concerns that some operations carried out by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) were allegedly being undermined by persons believed to be affiliated with National Security.

He indicated that the ministry was committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the allegations as part of broader efforts to intensify the fight against illegal mining across the country.

"First off, the reason we even reported the persons who are alleged to be involved in this operation who are purportedly members of the National Security is the fact that it has become very apparent that Galamsey operations in that part of the country seems to have the complicity of certain people who ordinarily should not be involved," he said in a interview on TV3's News Central on Thursday, May 21.

"So, for the fact that it has become a crucial matter, the sector minister, Honourable Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has immediately commissioned a fact-finding team to unravel the truth in that particular development," he stated.

According to him, there are growing indications that illegal mining activities within the Dominase enclave may be receiving support from individuals alleged to be National Security operatives.

"…because repeatedly, anytime NAIMOS goes on an operation in that particular enclave that is the feedback we get, that the activities of the men are actually being sponsored by certain persons who are supposed to know better," h added.

He stated that the Minister had swiftly constituted a fact-finding team to investigate the allegations and determine the identities of those purportedly involved.

“So, basically a fact-finding mission has begun in that respect to unravel their identity and deal with them,” he said.

On Wednesday, May 20, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) arrested four men for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities, unlawful possession of firearms, and environmental destruction along the Ankobra River at Dominase in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

READ ALSO: NAIMOS arrests 4 armed suspects along Ankobra River

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly claimed they were operating under the authority of certain National Security personnel identified only as Ras, Mambo, and Nana Teku, all believed to be from Prestea. NAIMOS said the names had since been handed over to the police to aid ongoing investigations.

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