NAIMOS destroys illegal mining equipment on Butre River

Operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have dismantled and destroyed illegal mining installations during a targeted operation along the Butre River at Ewusiejo in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The exercise, carried out on Thursday, May 14, 2026, forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities that continue to endanger water bodies and degrade the environment.

The operation began at about 09:15 GMT following intelligence reports, with the taskforce moving into the area identified as an illegal mining hotspot along the river.

On arrival, officers encountered about 30 suspected illegal miners who fled the scene, abandoning their equipment and makeshift structures, including wooden washing platforms used to process mined materials directly into the river.

The team also discovered a changfan machine fitted with extended water-pumping hoses, which was reportedly being used to extract water from the river for mining operations and discharge polluted wastewater back into it.

The equipment, along with the wooden structures and hoses, was subsequently dismantled and destroyed to prevent further environmental damage.

NAIMOS reiterated its commitment to sustained enforcement actions against illegal mining, warning that continuous operations will be carried out to protect Ghana’s water bodies and safeguard the environment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.