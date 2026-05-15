NAIMOS destroys illegal mining equipment on Butre River

Audio By Carbonatix
Operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have dismantled and destroyed illegal mining installations during a targeted operation along the Butre River at Ewusiejo in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.
The exercise, carried out on Thursday, May 14, 2026, forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities that continue to endanger water bodies and degrade the environment.
The operation began at about 09:15 GMT following intelligence reports, with the taskforce moving into the area identified as an illegal mining hotspot along the river.
On arrival, officers encountered about 30 suspected illegal miners who fled the scene, abandoning their equipment and makeshift structures, including wooden washing platforms used to process mined materials directly into the river.
The team also discovered a changfan machine fitted with extended water-pumping hoses, which was reportedly being used to extract water from the river for mining operations and discharge polluted wastewater back into it.
The equipment, along with the wooden structures and hoses, was subsequently dismantled and destroyed to prevent further environmental damage.
NAIMOS reiterated its commitment to sustained enforcement actions against illegal mining, warning that continuous operations will be carried out to protect Ghana’s water bodies and safeguard the environment.
Latest Stories
-
UPSA partners Multimedia Group to promote student entrepreneurship and business leadership
2 minutes
-
New outbreak of Ebola kills 65 in eastern DR Congo
17 minutes
-
Three foreign nationals arrested over illegal mining on Tano River
26 minutes
-
2026 FAIC Conference adopts 3 strategic resolutions to boost built environment
27 minutes
-
US law enforcement agencies tight-lipped on offences behind Asante Akim North MP’s detention
31 minutes
-
Makola traders to petition President Mahama over proposed relocation
42 minutes
-
Wontumi trial: Defence witness says verbal mining deals have no legal standing
45 minutes
-
Supreme Court gives Attorney-General seven days to respond in KIA renaming case
47 minutes
-
Bullet reveals $100,000 payment of royalties to Ebony’s father
1 hour
-
NAIMOS destroys illegal mining equipment on Butre River
1 hour
-
Amerado back to hardcore rap; releases explosive single ‘Return of the Lunatic’
2 hours
-
Ofosu Nkansah commends NPP leadership over support for members facing arrests
2 hours
-
African Champs: South African athlete says ‘things have improved, last night’s food amazing’
2 hours
-
FEDCO donates GH₵200k to Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support healthcare delivery
2 hours
-
Ghanaian pastor in Canada jailed over assault case involving 13-year-old congregant
2 hours