NAIMOS arrests two alleged galamsey ‘kingpins’ in Offin River raid at Atwima Mponua

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested two individuals, a man and a woman, suspected of being key operators in illegal mining activities along the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, April 25, between 13:00 and 21:50 hours, followed what officials described as “hot intelligence” indicating active galamsey operations at Akomfrem.

On arrival, the task force found several illegal miners engaged in mining activities along the river, with many fleeing the scene upon spotting the security team.

However, two suspects were apprehended at the site after allegedly claiming ownership of the illegal mining operation without any authorisation or legal documentation. The arrested individuals were identified as 36-year-old Comfort Abayie and 28-year-old Ayenga Abraham.

Several items were seized during the operation, including a wine-coloured Honda CRV with registration DV 9678Y-2025, a JMC pickup with registration DV 4168-2026, multiple mobile phones, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max, an iPhone 16 Pro Max and an iPhone 17 Pro Max, as well as two sachets of suspected unrefined gold dust.

Following the arrests, NAIMOS dismantled and destroyed illegal mining equipment on site, including six Changfan machines installed directly on the Offin River, a KOOP diesel welding machine, pipelines, water hoses and makeshift structures used for the illicit activity.

The suspects and seized exhibits have since been handed over to the Nyinahini District Police Command for further investigation. NAIMOS says the items will be transferred to its headquarters for safe custody as investigations continue.

The Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to sustained surveillance and rapid response operations, warning that illegal mining activities on water bodies and in forest reserves will be met with swift enforcement action.

It also expressed appreciation to members of the public for providing timely intelligence that continues to support its operations nationwide.

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