Leeds promise bans over homophobic chants

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Leeds United have promised to issue "lengthy" stadium bans to fans responsible for homophobic chanting during their 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on Sunday.
The club said extra cameras were deployed in the stands for the Premier League fixture to identify supporters engaged in the chants.
"As was communicated before the fixture, any form of discriminatory chanting has no place in football," a club statement said.
"Anyone identified in taking part in homophobic chanting will face a lengthy stadium ban.
"The club are also aware of disappointing Jimmy Savile chants; however, this does not make other forms of discriminatory and homophobic chanting acceptable."
The club could still face a Football Association charge as homophobic and discriminatory chants breach FA rules.
The city of Brighton has one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in Britain, and the club's fans have also been previously subjected to homophobic taunts by opposition supporters.
Leeds were fined £150,000 for homophobic chants the last time Brighton visited Elland Road in 2023.
The chants are also classed as hate crimes by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and fans have previously faced prosecution.
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