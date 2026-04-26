Fernandez fires Chelsea to FA Cup final showdown with Man City

Enzo Fernandez's first-half header settled a scrappy FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley as Chelsea made a winning start after Liam Rosenior's sacking.

Calum McFarlane was put in interim charge until the end of the season and will now lead Chelsea out against Manchester City on Saturday, 16 May.

Leeds' hopes of reaching a first FA Cup final since they lost to Sunderland in 1973 were dashed as they were left to regret missed chances that might have turned a tight game in their favour.

Daniel Farke's side had the game's first big opportunity when Brenden Aaronson raced clear from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's touch but Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez made a crucial save with his legs.

It proved to be an expensive miss as Chelsea went ahead after 23 minutes, Fernandez meeting Pedro Neto's cross with a firm header to give Lucas Perri no chance.

As Chelsea took control, Joao Pedro struck the foot of the post before Leeds finally forced their way into contention after the break.

Anton Stach, on at half-time, forced a diving save from Sanchez within seconds, then Calvert-Lewin missed a glorious opportunity when he headed straight at Chelsea's keeper from close range.

The closing stages were tense as Chelsea closed out the win, a response to Rosenior's dismissal after only 106 days, and they will now attempt to end a run of losing their past three FA Cup finals.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.