Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta announces retirement

Former Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has announced he will retire from football at the end of the season.

Azpilicueta became the first player to win it all during his eleven years at Stamford Bridge, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. His 13 major cup final appearances for Chelsea is also a club record.

Between 2012, when he signed from Marseille, and his departure in 2023, Azpilicueta featured 508 times for the Blues, the most by a non-English player in our history. He also spent four years as club captain, having been appointed ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Azpilicueta, who won 44 caps for Spain, spent two years with Atletico Madrid after leaving the Blues. He has played for Sevilla this season, but will bring his storied career to an end this summer.

The 36-year-old posted an open letter on his social media channels confirming his decision. It read: 'Dear football, today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it’s time to start a new chapter in my life.

'Being honest, even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter. After 20 seasons, many people have played an important role in my career.

'When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I’m grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made along the way.

'To my teammates, coaches, and every staff member at all the clubs I’ve been lucky to be part of, thank you for helping me grow as a person and a player every day. Wearing the shirts of CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla FC, and representing my country at the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me.

'To the fans: your passion and support inspired me to give my best every day. Your belief in me, especially during tough times, made the good moments even better. I hope you saw a player who always gave everything for your colours, with pride and heart.

'To my family: you have always been by my side and cheered me on through hard times, your love and support mean everything to me. I hope you feel proud. I could not have achieved any of this without you on this journey.

'Football has given me so much: it has taught me values like teamwork, sacrifice, humility, and respect.

It has granted me the opportunity to explore new countries, new cultures, and new languages. My heart is full of gratitude and memories I will carry with me into whatever comes next.

'With love, Cesar'

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