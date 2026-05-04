Football

Chelsea’s Derry, 18, taken to hospital after head injury

Source: BBC  
  4 May 2026 10:43pm
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Teenage Chelsea forward Jesse Derry has been taken to hospital as a precaution after sustaining a head injury in the 3-1 Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old was making his top-flight debut on Monday when he clashed heads with opponent Zach Abbott in the Forest penalty area in the 45th minute.

He received oxygen on the pitch before being taken off the field on a stretcher after a lengthy stoppage.

Chelsea said in a statement that Derry is "conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks".

After the match, Chelsea caretaker boss Callum McFarlane told BBC Match of the Day: "All signs are positive at the moment, so we're hopeful he's in a good condition, and from what we've heard, it's positive.

"Gutted for Jesse, I thought he did well in the game. He gave us a threat - a massive moment for him that has ended sadly."

Derry, the son of former Leeds and Crystal Palace midfielder Shaun Derry, was making his first start for the club having made two appearances off the bench in the FA Cup this campaign.

The England Under-19 winger has scored 12 goals in 29 academy matches this season since joining from Crystal Palace last summer.

His clash of heads resulted in a penalty being awarded to Chelsea, but Cole Palmer's spot-kick was saved by Forest keeper Matz Sels.

Derry was replaced by Liam Delap, who came on as a concussion substitute.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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