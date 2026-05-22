President Mahama starts 2-day Savannah tour with focus on roads and education

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a two-day tour of the Savannah Region, beginning from Sawla, as part of efforts to inspect ongoing projects and engage residents on government policies and development initiatives.

Under the Resetting Ghana agenda, the President will launch the National BSTEM initiative for basic schools and inspect key road projects, including the Sawla–Wa Highway and the Bole–Tinga road, which are being undertaken under the government’s Big Push Programme.

President Mahama is also expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Bole 24-hour Economy Model Market and development projects at the Bole College of Education.

“The President will launch the National BSTEM initiative for basic schools and inspect key road projects, including the Sawla–Wa Highway and the Bole–Tinga road,” it said.

As part of the visit, he will inaugurate the Mahama ICT Centre in Damongo and commission several education projects across the region.

The President will also pay courtesy calls on traditional leaders, including the Yagbonwura.

On Saturday, President Mahama, together with key sector ministers, will hold a community engagement at Ndewura Jakpa SHS, where residents will have the opportunity to discuss government achievements, ongoing policies and concerns affecting the region.

The tour is expected to end with an inspection of the proposed Savannah Regional Hospital project.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.