TDC, GIADEC and ARISE IIP establish special-purpose company to drive Tema Industrial Park project

Approved CEO of the newly established company

The government of Ghana has taken a significant step towards the development of a major industrial enclave in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, following the incorporation of a special-purpose company to oversee the implementation of the long-anticipated Tema Integrated Industrial Park Project.

In a statement issued on 21st May 2026, the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) announced that, together with TDC Ghana Ltd and pan-African industrial developer ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), it has incorporated the Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPco).

The newly established company will be responsible for the development and management of the integrated industrial park, which is expected to occupy between 100 and 120 hectares of land within the Tema Heavy Industrial Area.

According to GIADEC, the incorporation of TIIPco in April 2026 marks a key milestone in advancing the project, which forms part of the government's broader industrialisation agenda.

As part of the arrangements, TDC Ghana Ltd has made available land adjacent to the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter and granted TIIPco a Right of Entry to begin preparatory works. The company confirmed that the right has been accepted, and site preparation activities are already underway ahead of the project's implementation phase.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a Shareholders' Agreement among the three partners, laying the legal and operational framework for the project.

Supporting industrialisation and job creation

GIADEC said the Tema Integrated Industrial Park is a strategic initiative aligned with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to transform Tema into a major industrial hub capable of driving economic growth, creating jobs and increasing local value addition.

The industrial park is expected to provide modern infrastructure for manufacturing and processing industries, while encouraging the local transformation of raw materials and enhancing Ghana's export competitiveness.

Officials noted that the project reflects a shared commitment by the government and its private sector partners to strengthen Ghana's industrial base through sustainable investment and infrastructure development.

The initiative is also expected to support efforts to reduce reliance on raw material exports by promoting domestic processing and manufacturing activities.

ARISE IIP brings continental expertise

A key component of the partnership is the involvement of ARISE IIP, which has established itself as one of Africa's leading developers and operators of industrial ecosystems.

The company brings extensive experience in designing, financing, constructing and operating integrated industrial platforms across the continent.

According to GIADEC, ARISE IIP's model focuses on creating industrial ecosystems that combine infrastructure, logistics, utilities and business support services to facilitate industrial growth and local value addition.

The company currently operates in 15 African countries, with five industrial ecosystems already operational and nine others under construction, including projects in Ghana.

Sod-cutting ceremony expected soon.

The partners disclosed that a sod-cutting ceremony to officially launch the full rollout of the Tema Integrated Industrial Park is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

President Mahama is expected to perform the ceremony, signalling the commencement of the next phase of implementation.

About the partners

GIADEC was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976), with the mandate to develop a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry in Ghana. The corporation manages the state's interests across the aluminium value chain, including shareholdings in VALCO and the Ghana Bauxite Company.

TDC Ghana Ltd, established in 1952 through an Act of Parliament, is responsible for planning, developing and managing approximately 63 square miles of public land within the Tema Acquisition Area and has played a central role in the city's urban and industrial growth.

ARISE IIP is a pan-African developer and operator of industrial ecosystems focused on enabling industrial transformation, investment attraction and export-led growth across the continent.

The Tema Integrated Industrial Park is expected to become one of Ghana's flagship industrial infrastructure projects, with stakeholders expressing confidence that it will accelerate industrial development, attract investment and generate employment opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.

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