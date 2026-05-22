PNC National Chairman calls for arrest of NPP Youth Organiser

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over comments threatening to “weaponise” the party’s youth to make the country ungovernable.

He described the comments by Mr. Salam Mustapha as reckless, dangerous and a threat to national peace and security.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi after a meeting with regional chairmen of the PNC, Mr. Awingobit urged the government, the National Security Coordinator, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to act swiftly against political actors whose statements could incite violence.

“We want them to put such a person before the law court. He should be immediately arrested,” he stated.

According to him, political leaders must exercise restraint and speak responsibly, especially in a democratic environment governed by the 1992 Constitution.

Mr. Awingobit said the PNC was alarmed by recent political utterances by some opposition figures, warning that such statements, if unchecked, could endanger the country’s peace and stability.

Referring to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, he cautioned against inflammatory political rhetoric, saying history had shown how careless comments by influential leaders could trigger national crises.

He also cited recent exercises by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons during which illegal weapons were retrieved from civilians, arguing that threats involving weapons and violence should never be dismissed as mere political talk.

The PNC Chairman further condemned another warning by a communication member of the NPP threatening attacks on the headquarters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) should opposition members be arrested.

“These are reckless statements. It should not come from leadership of a bigger political party like the NPP,” he stressed.

Mr. Awingobit said no individual or political group should consider itself more powerful than the state and urged the government to enforce the law without fear or favour.

He maintained that the PNC, as a political party committed to national cohesion and democratic stability, could not remain silent on issues that threatened peace and security in the country.

The press conference followed a closed-door meeting between the national leadership of the PNC and regional chairmen of the party aimed at discussing internal challenges, party reorganisation and strategies to revitalise its grassroots base ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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