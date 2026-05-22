Rebranded PNC will be formidable force for 2028 elections – Mornah

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, the Leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has declared that the party is undergoing a major reorganisation process to emerge as a “rebranded and formidable” political force ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He said the party had been re-energised following a strategic meeting with regional chairmen of the party in Kumasi and was positioning itself to offer Ghanaians a credible alternative to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing a press briefing after the meeting, Mr. Mornah said the PNC leadership acknowledged concerns by party executives that the party had remained “quiet for some time” and needed urgent restructuring to reconnect with the grassroots and the Ghanaian electorate.

“We shall be reorganising our party in a manner as to present to you the next government that Ghana will have,” he stated.

Mr. Mornah said the meeting, convened by regional chairmen from across the country, was aimed at discussing challenges confronting the party and identifying strategies to revitalise its structures and operations.

He clarified that although the gathering was not an official constitutional meeting of the party, the leadership considered it necessary because of the concerns raised by regional executives about the direction and visibility of the PNC.

The PNC leader criticised both the NDC and NPP, describing them as “two of the same kind,” accusing the two dominant parties of failing to address the real economic hardships facing ordinary Ghanaians despite improvements in some macroeconomic indicators.

According to him, although inflation was declining and the cedi had seen relative stability, unemployment remained high while many citizens continued to struggle with low incomes.

He also expressed concern over what he described as continued foreign dominance of Ghana’s natural resources.

Mr. Mornah said the blame game between the NDC and NPP had not helped national development and stressed that the PNC was determined to reposition itself as a serious political alternative capable of forming the next government.

He said the outcome of the Kumasi meeting had injected fresh energy into the party and assured supporters that the public would soon witness a more visible, active and reorganised PNC.

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