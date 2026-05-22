Mamprugu Traditional Council calls for probe into alleged abuses linked to Bawku conflict

The Mamprugu Traditional Council has called for independent, transparent, and credible investigations into allegations of unlawful killings, disappearances, torture, abuse of power and human rights violations linked to the protracted Bawku conflict.

The Council also urged the government to ensure that all actions relating to the Bawku chieftaincy dispute conformed strictly to constitutionalism, due process, fairness, and the rule of law.

The demands were made at a press conference organised by the Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area, at the forecourt of his Palace at Nalerigu.

He expressed concerns over the handling of the Bawku chieftaincy crisis, alleged maltreatment of Mamprusis and abuse of state power.

He said the handling of the conflict had deepened mistrust, heightened insecurity, and raised questions about the commitment to achieving lasting peace in the area.

The Nayiri expressed concern that peace had remained elusive at Bawku despite the mediation process led by the Asantehene, adding that the area continued to witness killings, arson, abductions, and persistent insecurity.

He said uncertainty surrounding the mediation process and subsequent government actions, despite reservations raised by Mamprugu, had further escalated tensions within the Bawku Traditional Area.

He alleged that voices expressing dissent over the mediation outcome had been suppressed, claiming that some state-owned and private media outlets had been denied opportunities to alternative perspectives on the matter.

He said efforts made to project that peace had returned to Bawku, did not reflect realities on the ground, and raised concerns over alleged arbitrary arrests, abductions, unlawful detentions and killings of Mamprusis, which followed assurances reportedly made to some youth groups during a visit to Bawku by the Inspector-General of Police.

He cited incidents involving the deaths of Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu, Seidu Safianu and Shamsudeen Mohammed, describing the circumstances surrounding their deaths as disturbing, and called for scrutiny by democratic institutions and human rights bodies.

He said more than 40 Mamprusi individuals have been arrested and transferred to Accra since December, last year, and described such arrests as questionable charges, while some persons allegedly remained unaccounted for.

The Overlord alleged disparities in the provision of security escorts to travelers, saying such actions created perceptions of bias, and undermined confidence in state institutions.

He expressed concern over the arrest and continued detention of Alhaji Seidu Abagre and called for his immediate return to Bawku, and cited concerns over curfews, alleged military brutality, intimidation, and selective arrests at Nalerigu, Walewale and surrounding communities.

The Chief argued that lasting peace at Bawku could not be achieved through coercion, intimidation, or selective justice, but through fairness, constitutionalism, dialogue, and mutual respect.

He urged government, civil society organisations, the National Peace Council, religious and traditional leaders, human rights institutions, and the international community to intervene before the situation deteriorated further.

He reiterated that proposals previously submitted by the Nayiri to government on resolving the conflict remained available and could provide a pathway to sustainable peace if implemented.

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