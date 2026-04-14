Police arrest suspect for unlawful possession of assault rifle in Bawku

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper East Regional Police Command has taken over the case of a suspect arrested for unlawful possession of an offensive weapon at Sakabo, a suburb of Bawku.
The suspect, Abdul Basit, aged 27, was arrested on April 13, 2026, by a military patrol team during an operation in the area.
According to reports, the patrol team heard gunshots while on duty and moved to the scene, where they spotted the suspect running into a room.
He was pursued and arrested, and a subsequent search of the room led to the retrieval of an AK-47 assault rifle with 31 rounds of ammunition.
During interrogation, Abdul Basit reportedly admitted ownership of the weapon.
He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be put before court to face justice.
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