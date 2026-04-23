Mahama calls for stronger collaboration with chiefs to curb land-related conflicts

President John Mahama has raised concerns about the growing role of chieftaincy and land disputes in fuelling conflicts across Ghana, calling for closer collaboration with traditional authorities to address the issue.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, where discussions focused on security, development and the role of traditional leadership, President Mahama said disputes linked to chieftaincy and land boundaries remain a major challenge to peace in many parts of the country.

“One area of concern is security and conflict, and we realise that a major contributor to conflicts across the country is the chieftaincy institution and issues of land boundaries,” he said.

He explained that although the government recognises the seriousness of the situation, its ability to intervene directly is limited by law.

“The 1992 Constitution barred government from interfering in chieftaincy matters and said that issues of chieftaincy disputes should be handled by the chiefs themselves,” he said.

“Government only intervenes when law and order breaks down, but we cannot interfere in the customs and usages of the chieftaincy institution.”

Despite this limitation, he said the need for stronger cooperation between the government and traditional leaders.

“We believe that it is something we need to work on with the National House of Chiefs and the Regional Houses of Chiefs,” he added.

On the economy, President Mahama said Ghana is approaching key milestones, including the end of its programme with the International Monetary Fund.

“We are coming out of the IMF programme. It is coming to an end, with the final review expected next month,” he said.

“But beyond the programme, we intend to keep the fiscal discipline that has resulted in the stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment.”

On infrastructure, the President announced plans to expand healthcare delivery in the newly created regions. He said work will begin on some regional hospitals this year.

“The other new regions that are going to receive regional hospitals… we are starting with three of the regional hospitals this year, and next year we will cut sod for the next three,” he disclosed.

He also addressed delays in the Eastern Regional Hospital project, assuring that steps are being taken to complete it.

“The Eastern Regional Hospital stalled a bit. I have asked that the contractor go back to the site and we pay him so that we can complete it,” he said.

In the area of education, President Mahama revealed plans to fast-track the establishment of a new university to expand access to tertiary education.

“Recently I was in Korea, and we discussed the issue of the University of Engineering, Science and Agriculture in Bonsu,” he said.

“That is an institution we are activating as quickly as possible so that we can create more room for our young people who are seeking tertiary educational opportunities.”

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