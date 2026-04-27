10 dead as military escort convoy comes under bloody attack at Binduri

A convoy under military protection escorting civilians along the volatile Bawku–Bolgatanga route has come under deadly attack, leaving three civilians and seven assailants dead.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the incident occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Binduri in the Upper East Region when unknown gunmen opened fire on the convoy transporting about 140 civilians.

The convoy, which was moving from Bawku towards Bolgatanga, was reportedly shot at multiple times, resulting in casualties among those being escorted.

The military, however, mounted a swift response and successfully repelled the attackers. In the ensuing confrontation, seven of the assailants were killed.

“In pursuit, the military discovered and retrieved from an escapee a mosque, a G3 automatic rifle, two filled magazines of 20 rounds each and 176 rounds of additional ammunition,” the statement, signed by Acting GAF PRO, Captain Veronica Arhin, noted.

Security forces have since arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack, who are currently assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Armed Forces cautioned the public against interfering with military operations, urging restraint as security personnel continue efforts to stabilise the area.

“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to caution all to desist from engaging the military or any other security service during its operations,” the statement said.

The military also extended condolences to the families of the deceased civilians and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The latest attack underscores the persistent insecurity in parts of the Upper East Region, particularly along the Bawku enclave, where tensions have periodically escalated despite ongoing security interventions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.