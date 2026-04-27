One dead, 19 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Binduri

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and 19 others injured after a powerful rainstorm tore through communities in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The storm, which struck on Friday, April 24, 2026, left a trail of destruction, flattening approximately 150 homes and displacing numerous residents.

Communities hardest hit include Bazua, Kuloku and Kuloku Tengir, where the deceased, identified as Anambo, lost his life. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment for various degrees of injuries.

In addition to the human toll, the storm also destroyed two churches and two school buildings, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the area.

The Upper East Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has begun assessing the full scale of the damage, with officials already on the ground.

Leading the assessment team, Regional Director Hashimatu Rebecca Akolgo described the devastation as extensive and expressed sympathy to the affected communities.

“Upon our assessment, we have realised that the level of destruction is very significant. We are here to sympathise with the affected individuals, their families, and the entire community, including the opinion leaders, chiefs, and all residents,” she said.

She also advised residents to take precautionary measures and strengthen their structures as the rainy season intensifies.

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