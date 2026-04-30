Students displaced after storm rips off school roof in North Tongu

Residents of Volo in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region have appealed for urgent assistance following a rainstorm that caused extensive damage to the Volo Community Day Senior High School.

The storm, which struck on April 28, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m., lasted between 15 and 20 minutes but left in its wake a trail of destruction.

Classrooms exposed, facilities flooded

Strong winds tore off sections of the E-block roof, leaving classrooms exposed to heavy rainfall and flooding several offices, including the bursar’s office.

The Assembly Member for the Volo Electoral Area, Anthony Menuah, said the storm also damaged parts of buildings within the community, affecting at least three houses, although the school suffered the most severe impact.

Mr Menuah expressed concern about the timing of the incident, noting that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is scheduled to begin on May 4, while other examinations, including WASSCE, are ongoing.

He explained that the school serves as an examination centre for neighbouring communities such as Tagadzi, making the situation particularly urgent.

He warned that the damage could disrupt examinations if immediate repairs are not undertaken.

Students displaced, belongings destroyed

The Assembly Member further indicated that some students in the hostels were affected, with their belongings soaked by rainwater.

As a temporary measure, some students have been relocated to makeshift structures, raising concerns about overcrowding and its potential impact on academic work.

Appeal for urgent support

Mr Menuah appealed to government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the general public to support efforts to rehabilitate the damaged facilities and restore a conducive learning environment.

The Headmaster, Eric Dzeble, said school authorities acted swiftly to ensure student safety.

“Our first priority was to keep students away from the damaged classrooms. One final-year student who sustained injuries was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mr Dzeble added that furniture, including desks and chairs, had been moved from exposed areas to prevent further damage, while classes were relocated to safer buildings to ensure continuity of teaching and learning.

Assessment underway

Officials from the District Assembly, including the District Engineer, Planning Officer and the District Director of Education, have since visited the school to assess the extent of the damage and determine the necessary interventions.

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