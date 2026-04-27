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Nalerigu/Gambaga MP condemns deadly Binduri convoy attack

Source: David Apinga  
  27 April 2026 9:34pm
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The Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Mumuni Muhammed Nurideen, has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a military-escorted civilian convoy along the Bawku–Bolgatanga corridor, describing the incident as a tragic reminder of the persistent insecurity in the area.

In a statement reacting to the attack on Monday, April 27, the MP expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and called for swift and decisive measures to restore calm.

“This senseless violence must end. We cannot continue to lose innocent lives under such circumstances,” he stressed, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The attack, confirmed by the Ghana Armed Forces, occurred at Binduri on Monday, April 27, 2026, when unknown gunmen opened fire on a convoy escorting about 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga.

Three civilians were killed and one injured in the ambush. The military responded forcefully, killing seven of the attackers, while ten suspects were later arrested to assist investigations.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Nurideen called for stronger collaboration between security agencies and local communities, warning that recurring attacks threaten not only lives but also economic activity and social cohesion in the region.

“We must reinforce intelligence gathering at the community level and ensure that those behind these attacks are brought to justice swiftly,” he said.

The MP further urged residents to cooperate fully with security forces and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing operations.

He also appealed to the government to intensify long-term interventions aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict, particularly in the Bawku enclave.

The Binduri incident marks yet another escalation in tensions along the corridor, raising fresh concerns about the safety of civilians despite increased military presence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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