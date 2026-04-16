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Two suspects arrested over deadly attack on Berekum Chelsea team bus

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 April 2026 5:49am
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects, including the alleged gang leader, in connection with the robbery attack on a team bus carrying players of Berekum Chelsea, which resulted in the death of one footballer.

According to a police update, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with police intelligence operatives and has since been transported to a hospital for treatment, while investigations continue.

The arrests follow a deadly incident on Sunday, April 12, when six armed robbers ambushed the team’s bus along the Ahyiresu–Kwame Dwumor Sreso (KDS) road in the Nyanihin District.

The attackers, reportedly armed with pump-action guns, opened fire on the vehicle, forcing the driver to lose control as the bus veered off the road into nearby bushes.

Police say efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects involved in the attack. Authorities have assured the public that all perpetrators will be apprehended.

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