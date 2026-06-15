Advancing Ghana’s position in Global Business Services at the Executive Roundtable in London

The Business Outsourcing Services Association of Ghana (BOSAG), in partnership with Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom, successfully convened a High‑Level Global Business Services Executive Roundtable in London, United Kingdom. The event, hosted at the Ghana High Commission in Belgrave Square, brought together senior government officials, global industry leaders, investors, and key ecosystem stakeholders to engage in a focused dialogue on Ghana’s emergence as a competitive outsourcing and digital services destination for the United Kingdom and European markets.

The session was moderated by Mr. Samuel Kasumu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archeva Outsourcing and Former Senior Advisor to the UK Prime Minister, whose opening reflections set a strong contextual tone. Drawing on his Powered by Africa initiative, he underscored the need to reshape global perceptions of Africa, highlighting that the continent is already playing a significant role in powering global industries through talent, innovation, and enterprise.

The Roundtable built on the momentum of the Ghana–UK Investment Summit held earlier in the week, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade and investment engagement, particularly in the fast‑growing global services economy. The Summit reaffirmed the strength of the Ghana–United Kingdom partnership and advanced practical discussions on trade expansion, investment flows, and economic transformation.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to the United Kingdom, highlighted Ghana’s transition toward a production‑, innovation‑, and export‑led growth model. He noted that Ghana stands at a pivotal moment in its economic evolution, as it shifts from reliance on primary commodities to a more diversified and value-driven economy anchored in industrialisation and services exports.

Central to this transformation is the Government’s 24‑Hour Economy Agenda, designed to maximise productivity, expand economic activity, and create sustainable employment opportunities. Within this broader reset, Global Business Services and Business Process Outsourcing are emerging as key pillars for driving export growth, enhancing competitiveness, and creating high-quality jobs.

He further emphasised Ghana’s strong alignment with the United Kingdom, noting the advantages of a shared time zone, strong English proficiency, and cultural compatibility, which together create a seamless nearshore service delivery environment.

Delivering the keynote address, Hon. Samuel Nartey George (MP), Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, outlined Ghana’s ambition to become Africa’s leading hub for outsourcing and digital services. He highlighted that the country is moving from potential to execution, positioning digital services as key export drivers alongside traditional sectors.

He explained that Ghana’s strategy is anchored on the digitalisation of public services, the productisation of exportable digital services, and integration into global markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area, providing access to a market of approximately 1.5 billion people.

The Minister highlighted Ghana’s strong fundamentals as a global delivery hub, noting that over 100,000 graduates enter the workforce annually, supported by a growing base of more than 500,000 English‑proficient professionals. Ghana’s location within the Greenwich Mean Time zone enables real-time service delivery to key global markets. Supported by the 24‑Hour Economy framework, Ghana is building a round‑the‑clock operational model, positioning the country to meet growing global demand for outsourcing and digital services.

Providing an execution-focused perspective, Mr. Dzifa Gunu, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, emphasised that Ghana has moved beyond promotion to implementation. He highlighted GDCL’s role as the Government’s operational vehicle responsible for infrastructure delivery, ecosystem development, and investor enablement, ensuring that investors can move seamlessly from interest to operation.

Infrastructure Expansion and Digital Backbone Maturity

Madam Mavis Ampah Sintim‑Misa, Board Chair of the National Communications Authority, highlighted Ghana’s significant transformation into a high-capacity digital economy. She noted that the country has evolved from an environment of limited connectivity in the early 2000s, when mobile penetration was below 10 percent and internet access was approximately 2 percent, with no international submarine cable connectivity.

Today, Ghana has over 44 million mobile subscriptions and approximately 30 million active data subscriptions, reflecting widespread digital access. This growth has been supported by multiple submarine fibre cables, providing redundancy and enhancing international bandwidth capacity.

Ghana now operates within a competitive, multi-operator telecommunications environment, supported by extensive terrestrial fibre backbone networks that span the country and expanding broadband infrastructure investments. These developments have significantly improved connectivity speeds, service reliability, and access to digital services across both urban and emerging locations.

This transformation has created a resilient and reliable digital backbone capable of supporting large-scale outsourcing operations and enabling Ghana to compete effectively in global services delivery, while also unlocking opportunities for innovation, digital entrepreneurship, and technology-enabled growth.

24‑Hour Economy as a Driver of Structural Transformation

Mr. Abdul Nasser Alidu Suglo, Chief Programme Officer of the 24‑Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, highlighted the broader economic rationale behind the initiative. He noted that economic growth has not always translated proportionately into job creation, underscoring the need for a more inclusive and productivity-driven economic model.

The 24‑Hour Economy Programme is designed to address this by driving exports, expanding productive capacity, and enabling large-scale job creation. Within this framework, the BPO sector plays a central role, supported by investments in infrastructure, including large-scale BPO parks and integrated facilities designed to support sector scaling.

Industry Leaders Panel: Operating and Scaling from Ghana

A central highlight of the Roundtable was the Industry Leaders Panel, moderated by Mr. Joel Walker, Co‑Founder of The Knowledge Group, and featuring Mr. Ryan Keilloh, Country Manager and Senior Director of Concentrix Ghana; Mr. Elhadi Ouadghiri Bencherif, Country Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Teleperformance Ghana; Mr. Kojo Hayford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of eServices Africa; and Ms. Deborah Asmah, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer of Npontu Technologies.

The panel provided practical, operator-led insights into Ghana’s growing role as a global delivery destination. Panelists affirmed that Ghana has evolved into a proven and scalable outsourcing location, with companies already delivering services for major international clients. They highlighted the strength of Ghana’s talent pool, its growing technical capabilities, and its transition into higher-value, technology-driven services. Artificial intelligence was identified as a key enabler of growth, supporting hybrid delivery models that combine human expertise with advanced technologies. The panel also reinforced Ghana’s advantages in flexibility, scalability, and cost competitiveness, confirming that the country is actively scaling as a competitive and future-ready global services hub.

Investor Confidence: ADEC Innovations

Providing further validation, Mr. James Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of ADEC Innovations, shared insights into the company’s decision to establish operations in Ghana. He noted that Ghana emerged as a strong candidate following a rigorous global evaluation process. He highlighted the evolving nature of the outsourcing industry toward more advanced, technology-enabled and outcome-driven models, and noted that Ghana’s talent, infrastructure, and ecosystem readiness position it well for this transition. He concluded that Ghana represents both a compelling investment opportunity and a platform for long-term growth and impact.

Conclusion

The High‑Level Global Business Services Executive Roundtable marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive, scalable, and execution-ready outsourcing destination. The alignment between government policy, GDCL’s operational leadership, BOSAG’s industry coordination, and increasing private sector participation reflects a growing ecosystem capable of supporting global service delivery at scale. BOSAG remains committed to accelerating sector growth, attracting investment, and positioning Ghana as a preferred destination for global business services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.