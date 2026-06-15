Trump says the US and Iran have signed a deal to end the war

Audio By Carbonatix
Trump has just been speaking to the media in France, where he is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit.
He said, "The deal's all signed."
Here is a summary of what else he said:
- Iran will not have a nuclear weapon
- It is important that oil prices are falling and stocks are rising
- He may or may not be involved in the official signing ceremony on Friday
- The text of the Iran deal will be released sometime after Friday
- There will be no sanctions relief until Iran does what they are supposed to
- The Strait of Hormuz will be fully open by Friday
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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