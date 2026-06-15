African brands gain modestly in consumer admiration, but global giants still dominate

African brands have recorded a modest recovery in consumer admiration across the continent, although international brands continue to dominate rankings. This was highlighted in the 2026 Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands report, analysed by Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa, and Frankline Kibuacha, marketing director at GeoPoll, in an article published by African Business.

According to the report, African brands accounted for 15% of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa, up from a historic low of 11% in 2025 and slightly above the 14% seen in 2024.

The top five most admired brands remain foreign. Nike held onto its spot as the continent’s most admired brand for the ninth straight year, followed by Adidas, Samsung, Apple and Coca-Cola. No African brand made the Top 10.

MTN stayed the highest-ranked African brand at 11th overall, while Dangote and Ethiopian Airlines continued to rank among the continent’s most recognised home-grown names.

Beyond consumer preferences, the rankings also reflect structural challenges facing African businesses: limited access to capital, fragmented markets, and cross-border trade barriers. Those hurdles make it difficult for African brands to scale continent-wide.

Still, there are signs of growing confidence. South African fashion labels including GALXBOY, MaXhosa and Redbat either entered or strengthened their positions in the Top 100. Shoprite/Checkers recorded one of the biggest gains in consumer recall.

Researchers link part of the African brand resurgence to a broader continental focus on Africa’s development and leadership. Major events — South Africa hosting the G20 Summit, for example, alongside growing efforts to strengthen intra-African cooperation — have helped fuel a renewed sense of continental pride.

Chinese brands are also gaining ground. Nine made the Top 100, including Tecno, Huawei, Xiaomi, Infinix and Hisense, reflecting their strong presence in electronics and mobile devices.

Electronics remained the largest category overall, while luxury brands continued to gain traction, driven largely by younger consumers looking for lifestyle, identity and status.

One of the more striking findings is what researchers call the “African loyalty paradox.” Africans overwhelmingly see African countries as the primary contributors to the continent’s development, yet their purchasing preferences remain heavily skewed toward international brands.

Eight African countries featured among the top ten nations perceived as contributing to a better Africa, led by South Africa. But African brands still only accounted for 15% of the most admired brands on the continent.

Bridging that gap between continental pride and consumer preference, the report argues, remains one of the biggest opportunities for African businesses.

In financial services, African institutions continued to dominate. Standard Bank retained its position as the continent’s most admired financial services brand, with South African, Nigerian and Kenyan banks making up most of the leading names in the sector.

Sustainability is also becoming more important to African consumers. MTN held onto its spot as the leading African brand in sustainability, while Dangote continued to earn recognition for its community development and social impact work.

Overall, the 2026 rankings suggest that while African brands are beginning to regain ground, significant work remains to turn growing confidence in Africa’s future into stronger support for home-grown brands.

This story is based on the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands 2026 report and accompanying analysis by Thebe Ikalafeng and Frankline Kibuacha, originally published by African Business.



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