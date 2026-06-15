Report on Big Push procurement allegations to be published on Tuesday – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Government says it will publish a detailed 72-page investigative report into allegations of procurement abuse at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, following claims raised by investigative outlet The Fourth Estate on procurement processes related to contracts awarded under the government’s Big Push programme.
Government Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a press briefing on Monday, June 15, disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama directed an internal review after receiving a petition and supporting report from the Media Foundation for West Africa on alleged irregularities in contract awards under the “Big Push” infrastructure initiative.
According to him, the President initially met civil society organisations earlier this year, where he encouraged formal submission of documented concerns to enable proper investigation.
He said the Media Foundation for West Africa subsequently forwarded the report on behalf of The Fourth Estate, prompting the Presidency to begin a structured review process.
“The President asked that the claims be formally presented so that a process can be triggered to determine whether there is merit for further action,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.
He explained that the matter was first referred to the Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs for a preliminary assessment, including engagement with the Ministry of Roads and Highways for its response.
The Ministry reportedly submitted its response on April 27, 2026, after which a consolidated 72-page report was prepared and submitted to the President on May 22, 2026.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu said "the Presidency will publish the full report by close of day tomorrow as part of efforts to promote transparency and accountability."
He further noted that the President had instructed that due process be followed in assessing all claims before any remedial action is taken, if necessary.
The spokesperson stressed that the administration remains committed to openness in governance and will ensure that the public is fully informed about the outcome of the review.
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