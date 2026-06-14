Missing UCC student found dead as police launch investigations

Innocentia Avinu

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) community has been thrown into mourning following the discovery of the body of a female student, Innocentia Avinu, who had earlier been reported missing by her family.

The deceased, a Level 200 student of the university, was last seen on June 11, 2026, at the Ayensu Plaza Hostel on the UCC campus. According to family members, she was wearing a black dress when she left the hostel but failed to return, prompting concerns about her whereabouts.

A search was subsequently launched by relatives and friends, who appealed to the public for assistance in locating her. However, the search ended in tragedy when a body later identified as hers was found washed ashore near Hutchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast.

Police reports indicate that the UCC District Police Command received information at about 3:15 a.m. on June 12 that the body of an unidentified female, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, had been discovered on the beach.

A team of police officers dispatched to the scene found the body lying face down with blood oozing from the nose. A preliminary examination conducted at the scene revealed no visible marks of assault or other external injuries.

Photographs were taken and the body was conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending identification and an autopsy.

As part of efforts to establish the identity of the deceased, police informed chief fishermen and coastal communities in the area to assist with information that could aid investigations.

The breakthrough came on June 13 when a family member visited the police station and identified photographs of the deceased as those of Innocentia Avinu.

Subsequently, the Dean of Students of the University of Cape Coast joined police investigators and family members at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary, where the body was formally identified and confirmed to be that of the missing student.

Police said a further examination of the body in the presence of relatives did not reveal any physical injuries or signs of violence.

The Central Regional Crime Scene Management Team has since visited and processed the location where the body was found as part of ongoing investigations.

The body remains at the mortuary awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The circumstances leading to the student's death remain unclear, and police have assured the public that investigations are continuing to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.