Flood prevention requires collective action, not seasonal reactions

For almost a week now, the rains have hardly given us a break. Every day, we wake up wondering whether the clouds will open up again.

In many places, the rains have already left their mark. Roads have been flooded, homes have been affected, businesses have counted their losses, and sadly, some families have lost loved ones.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has indicated that more rains are expected in the coming days. As I listened to that forecast, one question came to mind: are we doing enough as a people to reduce the impact of flooding on our communities?

As an engineer, I have always believed that flooding is one of those challenges that cannot be blamed on one factor alone. Yes, the rains may be heavy, but the extent of the damage often depends on what we have done—or failed to do—before the rains arrived.

Over the past few days, I have seen several videos on social media showing people dumping refuse into gutters while it is raining. To be honest, those videos were difficult to watch.

We all know what happens when drains are filled with plastic waste, sand, bottles and other debris. Water cannot flow freely. The drains become choked, and eventually the water overflows onto our roads and into our homes.

Sometimes we complain about flooding without paying attention to the role some of our own actions play in creating the problem.

The truth is that no drainage system, no matter how well designed, can function properly if it is turned into a dumping site.

Then there is the issue of building on waterways.

Over the years, many natural drainage channels have been obstructed. In some places, people have built close to streams and wetlands. In others, walls and structures have been erected in areas that were originally meant to carry water.

One thing I learned early in my engineering career is that water always finds a way.

You may block its path today, but sooner or later, it will attempt to reclaim it. Unfortunately, when that happens, the consequences can be severe.

This is why I believe that flood prevention is not only about constructing drains. It is also about respecting nature, obeying planning regulations, and taking responsibility for the environment around us.

At the same time, we must acknowledge that our cities are growing rapidly. Communities that were much smaller twenty years ago have expanded significantly. Population growth has increased pressure on existing infrastructure, making it necessary for us to continue investing in drainage systems and flood-control measures.

This is why I was encouraged by the recent announcement from the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), chaired by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

The decision to identify flood-prone areas, intensify desilting activities, clear drains and waterways, strengthen security arrangements, and prepare emergency response mechanisms is a step in the right direction.

I particularly appreciate the proactive nature of the measures being undertaken. Too often, we focus on responding after disasters occur. It is therefore refreshing to see efforts being made to identify risks and address them before the situation escalates.

I also commend the directive to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to intensify sanitation activities within their jurisdictions. Keeping our drains clear should not become an emergency exercise only when the rains arrive.

The truth is that authorities can clear drains today, but if we return tomorrow to dump refuse into them, we will find ourselves back where we started.

That is why I keep coming back to one point: flood prevention is a shared responsibility.

Government has a role to play.

Local authorities have a role to play.

Traditional leaders have a role to play.

Engineers and planners have a role to play.

But citizens also have a role to play.

We cannot demand clean drains while littering our surroundings. We cannot complain about flooding while blocking waterways. We cannot expect different results if we continue repeating the same mistakes.

As we prepare for the rains expected in the coming days, let us all take a moment to look around our homes, our streets and our communities. Let us clear the drains where we can. Let us dispose of waste responsibly. Let us support community clean-up efforts. Let us be mindful of how our actions affect others.

I also wish to commend NADMO, the Ghana National Fire Service, the security services, health workers, volunteers and all those who continue to work around the clock to protect lives and assist affected communities. Their efforts remind us that even in difficult times, there are people willing to put themselves at risk for the sake of others.

The rains will continue to fall. That is beyond our control.

What remains within our control is how prepared we are, how responsibly we act, and how committed we are to protecting our communities.

If we get those things right, we can significantly reduce the impact of flooding and build a safer and more resilient Ghana for all.

The writer, Ing. Abeiku Hayford, is a renowned professional engineer and risk management consultant.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.