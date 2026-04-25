S.A. xenophobic attacks:  Ablakwa warns against retaliatory attacks in Ghana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a stern condemnation of the ongoing xenophobic hostilities in South Africa, while simultaneously appealing to the Ghanaian public to exercise maximum restraint and avoid retaliatory strikes against South African businesses.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, summoned the Acting High Commissioner of the South African High Commission, Mr. Thando Dalamba, on Thursday, 23rd April 2026, to formally register Ghana’s displeasure over viral reports of intimidation and harassment targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Despite the escalating tensions and the provocative nature of the viral videos circulating online about attacks by vigilante groups on Ghanaians in South Africa, Mr. Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to resist the urge to target South African commercial interests within Ghana.

He emphasised that a mature diplomatic response is necessary to preserve continental stability.

"I will urge calm; we should rather be mature, rise above it and show them the way. We should avoid any reprisal attacks, going after South African businesses in Ghana," the Minister stated.

He further noted that the government has received high-level security briefings indicating that the situation is being managed by local law enforcement.

"We have the assurances from the South African authorities that they are investigating the matter, they have invited some of the people for an interview. So far, they are handling the matter quite well," he added in an interview on TV3 on Saturday, April 25.

In a reminder of the historical ties between the two nations, Mr. Ablakwa criticised the perpetrators of the attacks for their lack of historical perspective.

He recalled the pivotal role played by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Ghana’s immense sacrifices during the anti-apartheid struggle, noting that South Africa's current freedom was built on the backs of African solidarity.

"The Africans you are attacking today are the very people who fought for your liberation," Mr Ablakwa remarked, describing the unprovoked harassment as "contrary to the principles of African solidarity and unity."

The Ministry’s formal protest demanded "immediate and decisive steps" from the South African government to ensure the safety of Ghanaian citizens. A statement released by the Ministry clarified the government’s position:

"The Government of Ghana accordingly registered a formal protest and called for immediate and effective measures to ensure the protection and safety of Ghanaian nationals in South Africa, swift intervention by the relevant authorities to prevent further escalation and firm assurances that such incidents will not recur."

While the Minister confirmed that no fatalities or injuries involving Ghanaians have been recorded in the current wave of unrest, he cautioned that the "loss of lives and destruction of property" seen in past incidents makes preventive action critical.

Consequently, he has advised all Ghanaians currently residing in South Africa to remain indoors until the security situation is fully neutralised.

On his part, the Acting High South African Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Thando Dalamba, has acknowledged the gravity of Ghana’s concerns.

He assured the Ministry that the South African government is "seized with the matter" and that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring flashpoints to hold perpetrators accountable and restore public order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded by reassuring the public of its unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians abroad, pledging to continue high-level engagements until total safety is guaranteed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.