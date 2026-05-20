Soldier dies in Binduri blast during millitary counter-terrorism training exercise – GAF

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, has confirmed the death of a physical training instructor with the 6th Infantry Battalion following a tragic incident during a counter-terrorism training exercise in the Upper East Region.
The deceased, identified as 218079 Private Adotey of the 6th Infantry Battalion, reportedly died in an explosion during an operation in the Binduri Forest in the Binduri area.
The incident occurred during “Exercise Storm Shield”, a counter-terrorism training programme designed to strengthen the preparedness and operational capabilities of security personnel in responding to emerging security threats.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the exercise, Major General Gbetanu expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the soldier as a dedicated and committed officer who died in the line of duty.
"You have demonstrated throughout this exercise and operation, however, on a sad note, and also taking note of the occupational risks and hazards as you are seated wearing this uniform and the ultimate price we sometimes pay in service to our dear nation."
"But it was an unfortunate incident that eventually led to the death of 218079 Private Adotey, a physical training instructor at the 6th Infantry Battalion.
The army chief extended his condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the Ghana Armed Forces as a whole.
"At this note, I will humbly and with all humility ask ourselves to be upstanding and observe a minute's silence."
He emphasised the importance of the exercise in enhancing national security, particularly in border communities vulnerable to violent extremism and terrorism-related threats. He also assured the public that investigations into the incident are ongoing, while reaffirming the military’s commitment to protecting lives and maintaining peace across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Court documents filed by Joana Quaye challenge RNAQ’s ‘sole founder’ claim over Quick Credit
7 seconds
-
John Boadu declares bid for NPP National Chairmanship after meeting Minority Caucus
11 minutes
-
Ghana Immigration Service trains 40 officers ahead of E-Visa rollout
35 minutes
-
MPC maintains policy rate at 14.0% after 130th meeting
37 minutes
-
Sierra Leone receives first group of West African deportees from US
56 minutes
-
Meta CEO tells employees he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year
1 hour
-
Police officers who guarded Capitol sue to block Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘slush fund’
1 hour
-
AETC President advocates energy and technology integration for a united Africa at 2026 conference
1 hour
-
ISODEC rejects Ghana’s IMF PCI request, pushes for alternative economic strategy
1 hour
-
Wontumi Trial: Ex Deputy Lands Minister says concessionaires were encouraged to reclaim degraded mining lands
1 hour
-
Parliament resumes tomorrow with major legislative agenda on governance, sector reforms
1 hour
-
Ebola vaccine could take nine months as death toll continues to rise, WHO warns
1 hour
-
Counsellors urge trauma victims to break silence and pursue healing
2 hours
-
GNFS contains midnight shop fire at Effiduase in Eastern Region
2 hours
-
AG closes case in GIIF ‘Sky Train’ trial
2 hours