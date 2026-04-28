Binduri attack: Arrests rise to 21 as military intensifies manhunt

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed that 21 suspects have now been arrested in connection with the deadly attack on a military-escorted convoy in Binduri in the Upper East Region.

The latest figure represents a sharp increase from the earlier count of 11 arrests, as security agencies ramp up efforts to track down those behind the assault.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 27, when a convoy transporting about 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga came under heavy gunfire from unidentified assailants.

Three civilians lost their lives in the attack, while another sustained injuries. During the exchange of fire, seven of the attackers were reportedly killed by military personnel.

Authorities say operations are still ongoing to apprehend additional suspects, as security forces work to stabilise the situation and prevent further violence in the area.

“Please do not attack the military especially when they are on official duty. When you do that, it is needless lives that will be lost because we need to protect ourselves and protect whatever assignment we have been given,” she said.

Speaking on Channel One TV, the Acting Director General of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, Captain (Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, confirmed that the suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations, adding that the situation remains fluid.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.