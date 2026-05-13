Nana Ansah Kwao IV calls for urgent national action on military housing deficit

The Chief of Akwamu-Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, has called for urgent national action to address the poor housing conditions confronting personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said many existing accommodation facilities are old, deteriorated and no longer fit for habitation. While the government bears primary responsibility for addressing the housing deficit, he stressed that improving living conditions for military personnel should be treated as a shared national duty involving all stakeholders.

Nana Ansah Kwao IV made the remarks when the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, paid a courtesy call on him at Akwamu Adumasa in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The visit formed part of the Military High Command’s efforts to express appreciation to the chief for his support and participation in the fundraising launch for the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project, held on Saturday, 25th April 2026. Nana Ansah Kwao IV attended the event in his capacity as a member of the Board of Trustees.

He noted that the CDS, upon assuming office, identified military housing as a long-standing challenge dating back to the colonial era. He further described the initiative as a revolving fund, urging sustained contributions from stakeholders and Corporate Ghana to support its success.

The chief appealed to corporate organisations to support the initiative to improve the welfare and living conditions of military personnel across the country.

On behalf of the Military High Command, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities of Akwamu-Adumasa, particularly Nana Ansah Kwao IV, for his support for the initiative and his efforts in mobilising backing for the housing scheme.

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