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Heads of Basic Schools condemn alleged assault on headteacher, teachers by military personnel

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  7 May 2026 6:20pm
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The Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS) has condemned what it described as the “repressive and barbaric treatment” allegedly meted out to a headteacher and three other teachers by military personnel from the 2BN barracks at Apremdo in Takoradi.

In a press statement issued on 7th May 2026, the leadership of the association expressed deep concern over the alleged assault, which reportedly occurred on Thursday, 30th April 2026.

The association said the incident reflects a worrying pattern of attacks against teachers, lamenting that perpetrators of such acts are rarely brought to justice.

“The leadership of the Conference of Heads of Basic Schools hereby condemns in no uncertain terms the repressive and barbaric treatment meted out to a head teacher and three other teachers by personnel from 2BN, Apremdo-Takoradi,” the statement said.

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COHBS stressed that teachers continue to sacrifice and work under difficult conditions in communities where many other professionals are unwilling to serve, making it unacceptable for educators to face intimidation, disrespect and violence.

The group is therefore demanding a full-scale investigation into the incident and called on the appropriate authorities to ensure that all individuals responsible are prosecuted.

It also demanded adequate compensation for the affected teachers for what it described as the trauma and humiliation they suffered.

The association further warned that failure to secure justice could trigger industrial action, urging the Ghana National Association of Teachers and other teacher unions to stand in solidarity with the affected teachers by withdrawing their services if necessary.

“We remain committed to protecting the dignity, safety, and welfare of all teachers across the country,” the statement, signed by General Secretary Justice Adu-Darkoh, added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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