NDC teachers launch grassroots political drive in Western North

Audio By Carbonatix
A group of teachers aligned with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western North Region has launched a major political initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilisation and expanding political education ahead of future national elections.
Speaking at the launch event on Saturday, May 23, the President of the group, Mr Prince Abubakar, explained that the initiative was strategically designed to bring together all teachers who share the fundamental ideals and policies of the NDC.
The primary objective, he noted, is to create a unified front capable of effectively promoting the party’s development programmes and social-democratic philosophies directly within their respective local communities.
The Influence of the Educator
Mr Abubakar pointed out that teachers naturally occupy highly influential, trusted positions in Ghanaian society. Because of this unique social capital, he argued that educators can contribute meaningfully to public education, community engagement, and targeted voter awareness activities.
He added that members of the newly formed group will actively support the party’s campaign machinery during electioneering periods. This will be achieved by directly engaging local residents, town councils, and farmers on the long-term vision and progressive development agenda of the NDC.
Expressing deep optimism regarding the structural impact of the group, Prince Abubakar stated that the initiative would significantly help to strengthen grassroots participation and deepen sophisticated political awareness across the entire region.
Grassroots Expectations
Following the official launch, some members of the group also shared their expectations regarding the strategic role of teachers in political mobilisation and community engagement.
The participants expressed their readiness to deploy their pedagogical skills and communication expertise to simplify complex policy manifestos into digestible local narratives, ensuring that voters are well-informed before heading to the ballot box.
Regional party executives present at the launch commended the teachers for their voluntary commitment, describing the group as a vital asset for the party’s regional outreach and organizational fortress.
Latest Stories
-
TUC welcomes ICJ ruling affirming workers’ right to strike
21 minutes
-
NDC teachers launch grassroots political drive in Western North
44 minutes
-
GN Savings and Loans to reopen first branch in Elmina – Nduom
1 hour
-
Mr Eazi’s Zagadat Capital acquires 17.31 per cent stake in Intravenous Infusions PLC
2 hours
-
Usyk keeps titles with controversial Verhoeven stoppage
2 hours
-
Suspect killed after opening fire on Secret Service near White House
2 hours
-
Mahama, Macron push new chapter on reparatory justice
3 hours
-
Ghana Institute of Architects cracks down on fake architects and illegal practice
3 hours
-
Ghana to destroy over 4,000 illegal weapons in nationwide arms amnesty exercise
3 hours
-
Headmen and Queen Mothers meet in Binde to promote lasting peace in Mamprugu Kingdom
4 hours
-
Tension in Kasoa: Assembly pulls down shops for 24-hour economy project
5 hours
-
FIFA World Cup: Iran moves camp from USA to Mexico, amid ongoing conflict
5 hours
-
Eastern Regional Minister halts Koforidua China Mall project over severe flooding
5 hours
-
Tamale police arrest suspect with large quantities of drugs
5 hours
-
BoG pushes for integrated African payment systems to boost trade — Dr Asiama
5 hours