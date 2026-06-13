Akyem Kotoku seeks stronger Parliament- traditional authority collaboration

King of the Akyem Kotoku State, Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso IV, has paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to deepen cooperation between traditional authorities and the Legislature.

The visit focused on governance, development, chieftaincy affairs, peacebuilding and the socio-economic advancement of communities within the Akyem Kotoku traditional area.

Briefing the Speaker on ongoing development initiatives in the area, the King appealed for parliamentary support to help drive progress.

He reaffirmed the commitment of traditional leaders to promoting national unity, democratic governance and sustainable development, stressing that “traditional authorities remain committed to complementing the efforts of the state in promoting development, peace and national cohesion.”

The Akyem Kotoku King further emphasized the importance of stronger collaboration between Parliament and traditional institutions, noting that such partnerships are crucial to addressing the needs of local communities.

Responding, Speaker Bagbin commended the King for his leadership and dedication to the welfare of his people, describing traditional rulers as indispensable partners in Ghana’s democratic development.

“Traditional leaders are indispensable partners in Ghana’s democratic journey and national development,” the Speaker stated.

He assured the King of Parliament’s readiness to work closely with traditional institutions to improve the lives of Ghanaians, adding that “engagements such as these strengthen cooperation between Parliament and traditional authorities for the peace and progress of the nation.”

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