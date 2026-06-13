Bail or presidential pardon for Sedina would deepen perceptions of unequal justice — Dr Kennedy

Political activist and physician Arthur Kobina Kennedy has warned that any decision to grant bail pending appeal or a presidential pardon to former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu could reinforce public perceptions that influential individuals receive preferential treatment under Ghana's justice system.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on the ongoing debate surrounding Attionu's conviction and extradition, Dr. Kennedy said he would be surprised if she were granted bail pending appeal, arguing that such a decision could further undermine confidence in the fairness of the judicial process.

"It will be surprising if she is granted bail, and it will fuel even more my skepticism about the fairness of our judicial process," he stated.

He also addressed the possibility of a presidential pardon should Attionu's appeals ultimately fail, acknowledging that the President has the constitutional authority to grant clemency but cautioning against the public perception such a move could create.

"If the President grants her a pardon, of course he has a right to grant pardons, but it will still feed the public's perception that there are special rules for powerful people," he said.

Dr. Kennedy argued that many Ghanaians already believe there is a disparity in how the law treats petty offenders compared to individuals convicted of large-scale financial crimes.

"I think that in this country, you are in more danger being a cassava or plantain thief than stealing millions from the state using a pen or connections, and I stand by that conviction," he remarked.

According to him, decisions perceived as favouring politically connected or influential individuals risk deepening public distrust in democratic institutions and the administration of justice.

However, he noted that a pardon could be viewed differently if it were tied to meaningful restitution and compensation to the state.

"Of course, you can do a pardon in which the person does restitution and brings back punitive damages, just like a plea deal or something like that," he explained.

Dr. Kennedy suggested that if substantial restitution were made and health concerns genuinely warranted clemency, the public might be more understanding of such a decision. Nevertheless, he stressed that accountability must remain at the centre of any outcome.

His comments come amid ongoing public discussions over the enforcement of Attionu's conviction, her legal options on appeal, and broader concerns about whether Ghana's justice system applies the law equally to all citizens regardless of status or political influence.

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