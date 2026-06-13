Mahama has never considered pardon for convicted officials – Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo,

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has stated that President John Mahama has not contemplated granting a presidential pardon to any public official convicted of corruption-related offences, insisting that accountability remains central to his stance on public office.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, June 13, Mr Baidoo made the remarks in response to the extradition and conviction of former Chief Executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, who was recently returned to Ghana from the United States after being convicted on more than 70 corruption-related charges.

The extradition was announced by the United States Embassy in Ghana in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, describing the development as evidence of strengthened law enforcement cooperation between Ghana and the United States and a shared commitment to tackling corruption. Attionu was convicted of offences including the embezzlement of more than US$6 million in public funds.

Mr Baidoo was emphatic that President John Mahama has not considered any form of pardon for the convicted former official.

“I can tell you at least in the interim… President Mahama has never contemplated a pardon, never. I can tell you on authority,” he stated.

He further argued that expectations of accountability for public officeholders remain consistent with the former president’s broader governance philosophy, particularly regarding the handling of corruption-related cases.

According to him, individuals who serve in public office must ultimately be prepared to account for their actions through established legal processes.

Mr Baidoo also referenced the widely debated Montie 3 case, arguing that it is often mischaracterised in public discourse and should not be conflated with financial crimes involving state resources.

He noted that, in his view, the nature of that case differed significantly, stressing that it did not involve the misappropriation of public funds.

“Montie 3, did anybody steal Ghana’s money? That matter is a different matter,” he said, adding that the comparison is frequently used inappropriately in political debate.

The Akwatia MP maintained that if any party believes there have been irregularities in the conviction or extradition process involving Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the appropriate course of action is to pursue legal redress through the courts rather than seek political intervention.

“President Mahama believes that if you serve in public office, you must account for it one day and that is exactly what we have. If her lawyers think that something untoward has happened, they should use the judicial process,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.