CIHRM urges HR professionals to uphold ethics and accountability as Act 1020 takes full effect

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana (CIHRM) has called on human resource professionals to uphold accountability, ethical leadership and responsible use of authority in the workplace as the Human Resource Management Professionals Act, 2020 (Act 1020) takes full effect.

Speaking at the CIHRM’26 Conference, President of the Institute, FLORENCE HUTCHFUL, said HR practitioners must not allow personal interests to influence professional decisions.

“As HR professionals, we must be accountable, ethical and responsible in the exercise of the authority entrusted to us. We should never allow personal interests to override professional judgment or compromise fairness in our workplaces,” she said.

Mrs. Hutchful stressed that the credibility and relevance of the HR profession depend on practitioners maintaining high ethical standards and acting in the best interests of organizations and employees.

She announced the full implementation of Act 1020, which makes it unlawful for individuals to perform human resource management functions in Ghana without being certified members of CIHRM Ghana.

“The full implementation of Act 1020 means that no individual can legally practice human resource management in Ghana without being a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana. This is an important step towards strengthening professionalism, accountability and ethical standards within our sector,” she stated.

According to her, enforcing the legislation will protect the integrity of the profession and ensure that HR practitioners possess the requisite training and qualifications to perform their duties effectively.

Mrs. Hutchful also disclosed that CIHRM is partnering the University of Ghana Business School to establish Ghana’s first Human Resource Professorial Chair.

“Together with the University of Ghana Business School, we are advancing plans to establish Ghana’s first Human Resource Professorial Chair. This initiative will drive research, promote policy innovation and contribute significantly to the development of the HR profession in Ghana,” she noted.

She expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen evidence-based research, support policy development and help address emerging workplace challenges.

Meanwhile, DR FRANCIS EDUKU, Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM, highlighted ongoing developments within Ghana’s human resource management landscape, noting that the profession is evolving rapidly in response to technological advancement, changing workforce dynamics and increasing demands for organizational accountability.

He said the Institute remains committed to building the capacity of HR professionals through certification, continuous professional development and industry-focused training programmes.

Dr. Eduku further indicated that the enforcement of Act 1020 marks a major milestone in the professionalization of human resource management in Ghana, adding that it will help raise standards, improve service delivery and position HR practitioners as strategic partners in national development.

The CIHRM’26 Conference brought together HR professionals, academics, policymakers and business leaders to discuss the future of work, leadership, innovation and professional standards within Ghana’s human resource management sector.

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