HR practitioners urged to play strategic role at workplaces

Audio By Carbonatix
As workplaces continue to evolve due to technological advancements, Artificial Intelligence, demographic shifts and changing employee expectations, human resource professionals are being called upon to take on more strategic and transformational roles in organisations.
This formed the central focus of discussions at the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana, held in Accra.
The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Prof. Fidelis Quansah, Associate Professor and Director of the Institute of Professional Studies, said future-ready employees must be equipped with agility, creativity, digital competence, emotional intelligence and resilience.
She added that, as the workplace continues to evolve due to technological advancement, HR professionals are increasingly being called upon to play strategic roles in workforce planning, talent development, organizational culture and change management.
The President of CIHRM Ghana, Florence Hutchful said over the past few years, the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana, CIHRM has intensified efforts to professionalise Human Resource practice through certification programmes, continuous professional development, research, policy advocacy and strategic partnerships with universities and industry stakeholders.
Presenting the state of affairs of the Institute at the AGM, Mrs. Hutchful said, the Institute has recorded impressive growth over the past two years, moving from a deficit of GHS 37,655 in 2023 to a surplus of GHS1.57 million in 2024, before recording a further increase to GHS4.43 million in 2025.
The Chief Executive of the Institute, Dr. Francis Eduku, said the HR profession is undergoing a major transformation and Artificial Intelligence should be viewed as enablers that help HR practitioners become more effective in talent management and employee development.
The 5th Annual General Meeting was on the theme "Building a Future-Ready Workforce: The Role of the HR Practitioner".
Latest Stories
-
GSE indices maintain positive momentum in May 2026, but 12 stocks record losses
14 minutes
-
Mahama’s approval ratings dip reflect public mood, not surprising — Bomfeh
34 minutes
-
Dr Arthur Kennedy slams NPP over failure to complete Afari Hospital, demands apology
46 minutes
-
Kwabena Bomfeh urges gov’t to intensify reshuffles and complete stalled health projects
1 hour
-
Akyem Kotoku seeks stronger Parliament- traditional authority collaboration
1 hour
-
HR practitioners urged to play strategic role at workplaces
1 hour
-
Ghana must prioritise local cashew processing to unlock jobs, boost export earnings – ACPG
1 hour
-
CIHRM urges HR professionals to uphold ethics and accountability as Act 1020 takes full effect
1 hour
-
Ghana pitches upstream oil and gas opportunities to Canadian investors at Global Energy Summit
1 hour
-
Bail or presidential pardon for Sedina would deepen perceptions of unequal justice — Dr Kennedy
1 hour
-
Mahama has never considered pardon for convicted officials – Akwatia MP
2 hours
-
Health Minister launches Free Primary Healthcare initiative in Volta Region
2 hours
-
Sedina should face jail term; extradition unlikely if health is jeopardised — Dr Arthur Kennedy
2 hours
-
Minority to verify Sedina’s imprisonment next week – Baffour Awuah
2 hours
-
State must prioritise recovery of funds beyond sentencing in Sedina Tamakloe case – Bomfeh
3 hours