HR practitioners urged to play strategic role at workplaces

As workplaces continue to evolve due to technological advancements, Artificial Intelligence, demographic shifts and changing employee expectations, human resource professionals are being called upon to take on more strategic and transformational roles in organisations.

This formed the central focus of discussions at the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana, held in Accra.

The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Prof. Fidelis Quansah, Associate Professor and Director of the Institute of Professional Studies, said future-ready employees must be equipped with agility, creativity, digital competence, emotional intelligence and resilience.

She added that, as the workplace continues to evolve due to technological advancement, HR professionals are increasingly being called upon to play strategic roles in workforce planning, talent development, organizational culture and change management.

The President of CIHRM Ghana, Florence Hutchful said over the past few years, the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana, CIHRM has intensified efforts to professionalise Human Resource practice through certification programmes, continuous professional development, research, policy advocacy and strategic partnerships with universities and industry stakeholders.

Presenting the state of affairs of the Institute at the AGM, Mrs. Hutchful said, the Institute has recorded impressive growth over the past two years, moving from a deficit of GHS 37,655 in 2023 to a surplus of GHS1.57 million in 2024, before recording a further increase to GHS4.43 million in 2025.

The Chief Executive of the Institute, Dr. Francis Eduku, said the HR profession is undergoing a major transformation and Artificial Intelligence should be viewed as enablers that help HR practitioners become more effective in talent management and employee development.

The 5th Annual General Meeting was on the theme "Building a Future-Ready Workforce: The Role of the HR Practitioner".

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