Economy

GSE indices maintain positive momentum in May 2026, but 12 stocks record losses

Source: Joy Business  
  13 June 2026 1:25pm
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The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Indices maintained their positive momentum at the close of May,2026.

Both the Composite Index and Financial Stock Index recorded returns of 63.67% and 68.99%, respectively.

According to the trading results, the market activity sustained its positive trajectory, recording 89,945 transactions, representing a 347.09% increase over the previous year.

Top price gainers for the month were ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC (86.81%), Intravenous Infusions PLC (60.00%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (27.50%), Fan Milk PLC (15.83%), Hords PLC (10.00%), Atlantic Lithium Limited (5.13%) and Societe Generale Ghana PLC (3.17%).

The price losers for the month were Ecobank Transnational Inc. (-36.24), CalBank PLC (-18.89%), Ghana Commercial Bank PLC (-15.16%), SIC Insurance Company PLC (-11.50%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (-9.80%), Enterprise Group PLC (-8.88%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (-6.64%), Scancom PLC (-4.41%) TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (-3.59%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (-8.88%), Unilever Ghana PLC (-1.78%) and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-1.60%).

The Ghana Fixed Income Market closed the month with a volume traded of 26.56 billion, representing an increase of 39.30% compared to the same period last year.

Treasury Bills accounted for 46.54% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 53.38% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 0.08%.

The market recorded a year-to-date cumulative volume of 716,254,918 valued at GHS 3,408,632,175.92, representing an increase of 503.15% in volume and 323.59% in value compared to the same period last year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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