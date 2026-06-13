GSE indices maintain positive momentum in May 2026, but 12 stocks record losses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Indices maintained their positive momentum at the close of May,2026.
Both the Composite Index and Financial Stock Index recorded returns of 63.67% and 68.99%, respectively.
According to the trading results, the market activity sustained its positive trajectory, recording 89,945 transactions, representing a 347.09% increase over the previous year.
Top price gainers for the month were ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC (86.81%), Intravenous Infusions PLC (60.00%), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (27.50%), Fan Milk PLC (15.83%), Hords PLC (10.00%), Atlantic Lithium Limited (5.13%) and Societe Generale Ghana PLC (3.17%).
The price losers for the month were Ecobank Transnational Inc. (-36.24), CalBank PLC (-18.89%), Ghana Commercial Bank PLC (-15.16%), SIC Insurance Company PLC (-11.50%), Access Bank Ghana PLC (-9.80%), Enterprise Group PLC (-8.88%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (-6.64%), Scancom PLC (-4.41%) TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (-3.59%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (-8.88%), Unilever Ghana PLC (-1.78%) and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (-1.60%).
The Ghana Fixed Income Market closed the month with a volume traded of 26.56 billion, representing an increase of 39.30% compared to the same period last year.
Treasury Bills accounted for 46.54% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 53.38% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 0.08%.
The market recorded a year-to-date cumulative volume of 716,254,918 valued at GHS 3,408,632,175.92, representing an increase of 503.15% in volume and 323.59% in value compared to the same period last year.
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