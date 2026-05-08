GSE equity market records 72% return in April 2026, SIC led pack of 10 gainers

Audio By Carbonatix
The equity market continued its positive run by the end of April 2026, with both the Composite Index and the Financial Stocks Index posting gains of 72.52% and 90.21% respectively.
According to the Summary of April 2026 Market Activities, the stock market continued its positive run with the number of transactions recording 154,467.
This represented an increase of 999.17% over the previous year.
The top price gainers for the month were SIC Insurance Company PLC (71.21), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (61.62%), GCB Bank PLC (53.55%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (46.31%), CalBank PLC (30.43%), Scancom PLC (25.93%), ZEN Petroleum PLC (22.80%), Atlantic Lithium Limited (19.08%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (18.26%) and Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (9.09%).
The price losers for the month were TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (-1.18%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (-1.27%), Societe Generale Ghana PLC (-2.77%), Guiness Ghana Breweries PLC (-5.96%), Enterprise Group PLC (-6.29%), New Gold (-8.97%), Fan Milk PLC (-11.40%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-14.50%) and Access Bank Ghana PLC (-34.36%).
The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 35.05 billion. This represented an increase of 93.45% compared to the same period last year.
Treasury Bills accounted for 55.21% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 43.80% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 0.99%.
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