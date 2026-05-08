Stocks

GSE equity market records 72% return in April 2026, SIC led pack of 10 gainers

Source: Joy Business  
  8 May 2026 10:35pm
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The equity market continued its positive run by the end of April 2026, with both the Composite Index and the Financial Stocks Index posting gains of 72.52% and 90.21% respectively.

According to the Summary of April 2026 Market Activities, the stock market continued its positive run with the number of transactions recording 154,467.

This represented an increase of 999.17% over the previous year.

The top price gainers for the month were SIC Insurance Company PLC (71.21), Clydestone (Ghana) PLC (61.62%), GCB Bank PLC (53.55%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (46.31%), CalBank PLC (30.43%), Scancom PLC (25.93%), ZEN Petroleum PLC (22.80%), Atlantic Lithium Limited (19.08%), Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC (18.26%) and Cocoa Processing Co. PLC (9.09%).

The price losers for the month were TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (-1.18%), Ecobank Ghana PLC (-1.27%), Societe Generale Ghana PLC (-2.77%), Guiness Ghana Breweries PLC (-5.96%), Enterprise Group PLC (-6.29%), New Gold (-8.97%), Fan Milk PLC (-11.40%), Benso Palm Plantation PLC (-14.50%) and Access Bank Ghana PLC (-34.36%).

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) closed the month with a volume traded of 35.05 billion. This represented an increase of 93.45% compared to the same period last year.

Treasury Bills accounted for 55.21% of the total volume traded, while Government Notes and Bonds contributed 43.80% and Corporate Bonds accounted for 0.99%.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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