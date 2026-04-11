Re: Reinsurance does not replace process — A response to the SIGA–SIC defence

The recent defence of shifts in Ghana’s insurance market, advanced by Raymond Ablorh, rests on a technically sophisticated premise: that the true locus of risk lies not with the local insurer named on a policy, but within the layered reinsurance structures that ultimately absorb exposure. From this perspective, the identity of the lead underwriter is of limited consequence.

What matters, the argument suggests, is the integrity of the contract and the strength of its international backing.

There is truth in this. Modern insurance, particularly for large public assets, is indeed a global enterprise. Risks are routinely distributed across jurisdictions through reinsurance arrangements that provide financial depth and stability. A policy issued in Accra may ultimately be supported by capital in London, Zurich, or elsewhere. The technical quality of such arrangements, including clauses, limits, and recoverability, matters greatly.

But this is not the question at hand.

The issue is not how risk is carried. It is how decisions are made.

Public insurance placements in Ghana are governed by the Public Procurement Act, a legal framework designed to ensure that contracts funded by public resources are awarded through fair, transparent, and competitive processes.

The law does not ask whether a final insurance structure is sophisticated. It asks whether that structure emerged from a process that allowed for genuine comparison, open participation, and demonstrable value for money.

These are not interchangeable concerns.

A technically sound outcome does not, in itself, validate the process that produced it. In fact, procurement systems are built precisely to guard against the assumption that internal judgment alone, however well intentioned, can substitute for competitive testing. The discipline of the market lies in its contestability, the requirement that multiple qualified providers be allowed to propose, compete, and be evaluated on equal terms.

It is here that the defence encounters difficulty.

If changes in underwriting arrangements were driven by technical reviews or broker recommendations, a straightforward question follows.

Were those findings subjected to competitive scrutiny? Were alternative insurers invited to respond with their own proposals? Were the advantages of a new structure tested against competing bids in a transparent process?

Absent such steps, the distinction between improvement and preference becomes blurred.

The argument further suggests that the current shift represents a healthy rotation within the industry, a redistribution of opportunity that allows different firms to build capacity and expertise. In principle, this is a reasonable objective. Markets do benefit when participation broadens and when leadership is not confined to a narrow group of incumbents.

But rotation, in a competitive system, is not administered. It is earned.

It occurs when firms succeed in open competition, not when outcomes are shaped in advance. If institutions come to believe, whether through formal instruction or informal signalling, that certain providers are to be prioritised, the conditions for genuine competition begin to erode. Participation may continue in form, but not in substance.

The result is not a more dynamic market, but a managed one.

There is also an internal tension within the defence itself. It cautions against the concentration of risk, yet appears to support a process that could channel a growing share of public-sector insurance toward a limited set of entities. While reinsurance can mitigate exposure by distributing risk internationally, it does not eliminate the structural implications of local concentration.

The primary insurer remains central to pricing, structuring, and claims coordination. As more business flows through fewer channels, the system becomes increasingly dependent on its capacity and discipline.

This is not inherently problematic. But it is a condition that typically emerges through market outcomes, not administrative alignment.

Perhaps the most significant omission in the defence is the question of influence. It does not engage directly with the documented communications that encourage state institutions to prioritise certain insurers, nor with the observable shifts in behaviour that have followed.

Whether such communications are intended as guidance or interpreted as instruction is not a trivial matter. In practice, the difference may determine how procurement decisions are made across dozens of public entities.

Institutions, after all, respond not only to law, but to signals.

When those signals appear to carry expectations of compliance, even indirectly, they can shape outcomes before formal processes begin. This is where the boundary between coordination and control becomes difficult to maintain.

None of this is to suggest that state-linked insurers should not play a significant role in Ghana’s insurance market. Nor is it to deny the importance of technical improvement in contract design or risk management. These are legitimate and necessary objectives.

The question is whether they are being pursued within the framework of the law.

Procurement systems are not designed to slow progress. They are designed to ensure that progress is accountable. They provide a structure within which competing claims of value can be tested, verified, and defended. When that structure is bypassed, even in the name of efficiency or coordination, the system loses a measure of its integrity.

This matters not only for legal compliance, but for market confidence. Investors, reinsurers, and industry participants look for signals that decisions are rule-based and predictable. Where processes are clear and consistently applied, confidence tends to follow. Where they appear to shift under administrative pressure, uncertainty grows.

In the end, the distinction is straightforward.

Reinsurance determines how risk is shared.

Procurement determines how opportunities are allocated.

Both are essential. But they serve different functions, and one cannot substitute one for the other.

The strength of an insurance system lies not only in the contracts it produces, but in the processes that govern how those contracts come into being.

Kay Codjoe

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.