Squatters, criminal elements hindering Accra flood control projects – Former Minister claims

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is former Deputy Local Gov't Minister and Techiman MP

Critical flood mitigation projects under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) programme have been delayed due to the activities of squatters and alleged criminal groups occupying project sites earmarked for flood control works in parts of Accra.

According to concerns raised over the implementation of the programme, contractors and project officials have faced significant difficulties accessing some locations where drainage and flood prevention interventions are expected to be carried out.

The situation is said to be affecting efforts to address persistent flooding in the capital and surrounding communities.

The GARID initiative, which is funded by the World Bank, was established to strengthen flood risk management and improve resilience in vulnerable communities across the Greater Accra Region.

Despite funding being available, progress on some projects has reportedly slowed due to challenges on the ground rather than financial constraints.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, former Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, said Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee had engaged the Ministry and World Bank officials over the delays.

He explained that the committee was informed that some project sites had been taken over by squatters, including individuals alleged to be armed with offensive weapons, making it unsafe for contractors and officials to operate in those areas.

“We were made to understand it has stalled because they’re having challenges getting squatters, some of whom are, as they put it, criminals with offensive weapons or implements that have come after them when they go to sites to work, and so that is why the project seems on hold,” he said.

Mr Korsah argued that the situation raises concerns about enforcement, particularly given the national importance of the flood control programme.

“We have military men who go to drive them away, but we cannot have state security go drive away criminals who have hijacked spots for national programmes of this magnitude, and the whole country is engulfed in floods,” he added.

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