61 out of 185 SOEs met April 30 deadline for submitting 2025 financial statements

Only 61 out of 185 state-owned enterprises, joint ventures and other specified entities submitted their 2025 financial statements to the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) by the statutory April 30 deadline.

This represents a compliance rate of roughly 32%, according to SIGA’s compliance dashboard dated May 1, 2026.

Among the entities that complied with the deadline were the Bank of Ghana, Electricity Company of Ghana, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Gold Board, Ghana Gas, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Petroleum Hub Development Corporation.

According to the compliance list, five entities formally requested extensions while 14 others indicated that their audits had been delayed.

However, more than 100 entities had neither submitted their financial statements nor provided reasons to SIGA for the delay as of May 1.

Among the entities listed as non-compliant were the Minerals Development Fund, Metro Mass Transit, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Minerals Commission, National Communications Authority, District Assemblies Common Fund, Lands Commission, Youth Employment Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and National Road Safety Authority.

The fact that more than 60% of state-owned enterprises, joint ventures and state entities failed to comply with the statutory deadline raises broader questions about financial reporting discipline, institutional compliance and the enforcement of accountability measures within the public sector.

At the same time, the entities that complied with the deadline are likely to attract positive attention for meeting the reporting requirement within the stipulated timeline.

The SIGA compliance list referenced in this analysis was dated May 1, 2026. Any entities that submitted their financial statements after that date would not be reflected in the list.

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